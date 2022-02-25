WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser met with the media ahead of the Sooners' matchup with Oklahoma State on Saturday in Norman.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser's full zoom press conference from Friday, Feb. 25 ahead of the Sooners' matchup with the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday in Norman.

