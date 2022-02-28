Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser met with the media on Monday ahead of the Sooners' matchup with West Virginia.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser's full zoom press conference from Monday, Feb. 28 ahead of the Sooners' matchup with the West Virginia Mountaineers on Tuesday night in Norman. 

Porter Moser 2-28 (Pre-West Virginia)
