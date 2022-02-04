Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser met with the media on Friday ahead of the Sooners' matchup with Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser's full zoom press conference from Friday, Feb. 4 ahead of the Sooners' matchup with the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday in Stillwater, OK. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Read More

Porter Moser 2-4 (Pre-Oklahoma State)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

47 seconds ago
Bijan Cortes 2-4 (Pre-Oklahoma State)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma G Bijan Cortes Press Conference

25 minutes ago
LaRon Stokes - Baylor
Football

Oklahoma DL LaRon Stokes Declares for Draft

7 hours ago
Tawee Walker
Football

Oklahoma Adds JUCO Running Back Tawee Walker

17 hours ago
BV 2-3
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Press Conference

17 hours ago
Brent Venables presser 9
Football

Brent Venables Brings Openness, Transparency to the Oklahoma Football Program

18 hours ago
Gentry Williams
Football

'Born to be a Sooner', Oklahoma Closed the Deal With Gentry Williams

Feb 3, 2022
SB - Kinzie Hansen
Football

Four Oklahoma Players Named to Team USA Roster

Feb 3, 2022