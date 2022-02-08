Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser met with the media on Tuesday ahead of the Sooners' matchup with No. 9 Texas Tech.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser's full zoom press conference on Tuesday, Feb. 8 ahead of the Sooners' matchup with the No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Wednesday night in Norman. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Read More

Porter Moser 2-8 (Pre-Texas Tech)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

46 seconds ago
Jalen Hill 2-8 (Pre-Texas Tech)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma F Jalen Hill Press Conference

19 minutes ago
Taylor Robertson, OUWBB
Women's Basketball

Oklahoma's Taylor Robertson Named Finalist for National Basketball Award

41 minutes ago
USATSI_17517814
Men's Basketball

Report: Former Oklahoma Star Buddy Hield Traded to Indiana Pacers

2 hours ago
Dillon Gabriel
Football

Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby And QB Dillon Gabriel's Relationship Will Be Key in 2022

2 hours ago
SB - Lynnsie Elam
Softball

Oklahoma Softball 2022 Preview: Behind the Plate

7 hours ago
SB - Jayda Coleman
Softball

Oklahoma Softball 2022 Season Preview: The Outfield

Feb 7, 2022
Mark Andrews
Football

Sooners in the NFL: Pro Bowl

Feb 6, 2022