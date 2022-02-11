Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference Previewing Kansas

Fresh off an upset win over Texas Tech, Oklahoma now prepares to take on the No. 8-ranked Kansas Jayhawks

Riding high from Wednesday's upset victory over the No. 9-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders, Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser previews Saturday's matchup with the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks. 

Porter Moser Pre-Kansas (2-11-22)
