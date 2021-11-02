Skip to main content
    November 2, 2021
    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Rogers State Postgame

    Oklahoma head basketball coach Porter Moser's full postgame zoom after the Sooners' 106-57 exhibition win over Rogers State.
    Author:

    Watch Oklahoma head basketball coach Porter Moser's full postgame media zoom after the Sooners' 106-57 exhibition win over Rogers State on Monday, Nov. 1. 

    Porter Moser 11-1 (Rogers State Postgame)
