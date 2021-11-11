Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Signing Day Press Conference

    Oklahoma head basketball coach Porter Moser met with the media to discuss the Sooners' 2022 recruiting class.
    Watch Oklahoma head basketball coach Porter Moser's full press conference from Wednesday, Nov. 10 as he discusses the Sooners' 2022 recruiting class on Signing Day. 

