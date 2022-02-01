Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser TCU Postgame

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser met with the media following the Sooners' 72-63 loss to TCU on Monday night.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser's full postgame zoom press conference following the Sooners' 72-63 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday, Jan. 31 at the Lloyd Noble Center. 

