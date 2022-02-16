Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Texas Postgame

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser met with the media following the Sooners' 80-78 overtime loss to No. 20 Texas on Tuesday night.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser's full postgame media zoom conference following the Sooners' 80-78 overtime loss to the No. 20 Texas Longhorns on Tuesday, Feb. 15 in Norman. 

