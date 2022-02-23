Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Texas Tech Postgame

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser met with the media following the Sooners' 66-42 loss to No. 9 Texas Tech.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser's full postgame media zoom conference following the Sooners' 66-42 loss to the No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Tuesday, Feb. 22 in Lubbock, TX. 

