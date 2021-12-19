Skip to main content
    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser UT-Arlington Postgame

    Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser met with the media following the Sooners' 70-50 win over UT-Arlington.
    Author:

    Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser's full postgame press conference following the Sooners' 70-50 win over the UT-Arlington Mavericks on Saturday, Dec. 19 at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. 

