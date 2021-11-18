Skip to main content
    November 18, 2021
    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Zoom

    Oklahoma head basketball coach Porter Moser met with the media before the Sooners begin play in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday.
    Watch Oklahoma head basketball coach Porter Moser's full media zoom on Wednesday, Nov. 17 ahead of the Sooners' opening play in the Myrtle Beach Invitational against East Carolina on Thursday. 

