WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Zoom

Oklahoma head basketball coach Porter Moser met with the media before the Sooners begin play in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday.

Watch Oklahoma head basketball coach Porter Moser's full media zoom on Wednesday, Nov. 17 ahead of the Sooners' opening play in the Myrtle Beach Invitational against East Carolina on Thursday.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.