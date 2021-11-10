WATCH: Oklahoma Players Northwestern State Postgame w/Highlights

Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves' and forward Jalen Hill's full postgame media zooms after OU's 77-59 win over Northwestern State.

Watch Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves' and forward Jalen Hill's full postgame media zooms after OU's 77-59 win over Northwestern State along with SI Sooners' highlights of the game.

