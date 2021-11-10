Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    WATCH: Oklahoma Players Northwestern State Postgame w/Highlights

    Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves' and forward Jalen Hill's full postgame media zooms after OU's 77-59 win over Northwestern State.
    Watch Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves' and forward Jalen Hill's full postgame media zooms after OU's 77-59 win over Northwestern State along with SI Sooners' highlights of the game. 

