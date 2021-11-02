Skip to main content
    November 2, 2021
    WATCH: Oklahoma-Rogers State Highlights

    SI Sooners' highlights from Oklahoma basketball's 106-57 exhibition win over Rogers State.
    Author:

    Watch SI Sooners' highlights from Oklahoma basketball's 106-57 exhibition win over the Rogers State Hillcats on Monday, Nov. 1 at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. 

