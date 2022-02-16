WATCH: Oklahoma-Texas Highlights

SI Sooners' highlights of Oklahoma's 80-78 overtime loss to No. 20 Texas on Tuesday night.

Watch SI Sooners' highlights of Oklahoma's 80-78 overtime loss to the No. 20 Texas Longhorns on Tuesday, Feb. 15 in Norman to fall to 14-12 on the season.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.