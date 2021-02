Weather update: Baseball, softball are off, men's and women's basketball, other events still on

The latest status of sporting events scheduled for OU teams

The latest status of this weekend's Oklahoma sporting events (subject to change):

CANCELLED

Softball

at Sam Houston State

Doubleheader, Friday

Baseball

at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

3-game series, Friday-Saturday

STILL ON

Men’s basketball

at Iowa State

5 p.m. Saturday, Ames, IA

Women’s basketball

Baylor

1 p.m. Sunday, Norman

Texas Tech

6 p.m. March 1, Norman

(rescheduled from Feb. 17)

Men’s golf

Seminole Intercollegiate

Tallahassee, FL, Friday - Sunday

Softball

at Houston

Houston, 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Women’s gymnastics

N.C. State Quad

Raleigh, NC, 5 p.m. Friday

Track & Field

Matador Qualifier

Lubbock, TX, 5 p.m. Friday

Wrestling

at Oklahoma State

5 p.m. Sunday, Stillwater

Men’s tennis

Tulsa

5 p.m. Sunday, Norman

Women's tennis

Kansas

1 p.m. Sunday, Norman