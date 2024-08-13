Oklahoma Linebacker Danny Stutsman Named on Butkus Award Watch List
Make that three watch lists with Danny Stutsman’s name on it.
Stutsman on Tuesday was named on the preseason watch list of 51 players for the Butkus Award, which is given to the most impactful linebacker in the country. Along with teammate Billy Bowman, Stutsman has already been included on watch lists for a pair of defensive player of the awards, the Bednarik Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy.
Entering his final season in crimson and cream, Stutsman has 29 starts under his belt and has played in 35 games. Starting every game last season, Stutsman added a career-high 63 tackles, three tackles for loss and four defended passes to his stat sheet.
Despite not even playing in the secondary, Stutsman was second in the country with six interceptions. He returned half of them for scores, leading the nation with three pick-sixes.
“Obviously coming back, I knew there were some areas I needed to improve upon myself,” Stutsman said at SEC Media Days. “I think you have every opportunity every single day to make the most of it. When you wake up, you kind of have to know how you're going to get better. You have to have a plan. You have to know what you're going to do.”
Stutsman would be the first Sooner to win the Butkus Award since Teddy Lehman in 2003. Three OU players have ever won the award, with Rocky Calmus in 2001 and Brian Bosworth claiming the award the first two years it was handed out in 1985 and 1986.
Finalists for the Butkus Award will be announced on Nov. 25. The winner will be named on Dec. 10.