After record week, Oklahoma climbs in polls

Sooners hit 24 home runs in four games last week, then moved up one spot in this week's college softball rankings

Nicole Mendes OU Athletics

After a record-setting opening week in El Paso, Oklahoma moved up in two college softball polls this week.

OU was ranked No. 3 and No. 4 in the two major polls last week, then hit 24 home runs and outscored the competition 70-2 in four games at the Miner Invitational against host UTEP and Abilene Christian.

Tuesday’s polls reflected the Sooners’ power surge as OU came in at No. 2 in the ESPN Softball Collegiate Top 25 and No. 3 in the USA Today NFCA rankings.

OU moved up one spot in each poll after posting scores of 29-0, 9-0, 11-2 and 21-2. OU hit an NCAA record 13 home runs in the opener against UTEP.

UCLA is ranked No. 1 in the ESPN poll, and UCLA and Washington are No. 1 and 2 in the in the USA Today poll.

Oklahoma (4-0) is scheduled to play UTSA (11 a.m.) and Sam Houston State (4 p.m.) on Friday in Huntsville, TX before a Saturday doubleheader at Houston.