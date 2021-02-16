FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

After record week, Oklahoma climbs in polls

Sooners hit 24 home runs in four games last week, then moved up one spot in this week's college softball rankings
Author:
Publish date:
Nicole Mendes

Nicole Mendes

After a record-setting opening week in El Paso, Oklahoma moved up in two college softball polls this week.

OU was ranked No. 3 and No. 4 in the two major polls last week, then hit 24 home runs and outscored the competition 70-2 in four games at the Miner Invitational against host UTEP and Abilene Christian.

Tuesday’s polls reflected the Sooners’ power surge as OU came in at No. 2 in the ESPN Softball Collegiate Top 25 and No. 3 in the USA Today NFCA rankings.

OU moved up one spot in each poll after posting scores of 29-0, 9-0, 11-2 and 21-2. OU hit an NCAA record 13 home runs in the opener against UTEP.

UCLA is ranked No. 1 in the ESPN poll, and UCLA and Washington are No. 1 and 2 in the in the USA Today poll.

Oklahoma (4-0) is scheduled to play UTSA (11 a.m.) and Sam Houston State (4 p.m.) on Friday in Huntsville, TX before a Saturday doubleheader at Houston.

SB-Nicole Mendes
Other Sooners

After record week, Oklahoma climbs in polls

Stephen Spillman - Manek_Brady Texas mbb OU0533
Basketball

OU-Texas postponed again

Ronnie Perkins
Football

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah projects Oklahoma's Ronnie Perkins in first round

Jordan Draper
Other Sooners

Oklahoma sweeps weekly Big 12 awards

WBB - Madi Williams
Basketball

Oklahoma's Madi Williams earns Big 12 honor

Trevon West vs Florida
Football

REPORT: Oklahoma wide receiver enters the transfer portal

Lead_Jennings
Other Sooners

Oklahoma freshman earns Big 12 honor

Stephen Spillman - Harkless_Elijah Texas mbb OU0429
Basketball

Oklahoma-Texas rescheduled for Wednesday