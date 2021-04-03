Alo's hit streak comes to an end in Oklahoma's 10-1 win over Kansas

Jocelyn Alo's 40-game hit streak came to an end in Oklahoma's series sweep over the Kansas Jayhawks

NORMAN- Last night, Patty Gasso was not pleased with how her Sooners performed.

Today in their final game of the series against the Kansas Jayhawks, Oklahoma responded.

Behind four-run third and fourth innings, OU remained unbeaten on the year, sweeping Kansas 10-1 at Marita Hynes Field.

While the team played well, one Sooners’ chase for history came to an end.

Senior Jocelyn Alo, riding a 40-game hitting streak, finished hitting 0-for-1 with two walks. Her streak ends three games short of the NCAA record.

Despite the hit streak coming to a close, every single at bat was productive for Alo. In the first inning, she grounded out to the shortstop, but was able to advance freshman Tiare Jennings to third base. Jennings would then open the scoring for Oklahoma during the next at bat, as a wild pitch allowed her to steal home.

After walking during her final two chances at the dish, Alo’s speed on the base paths allowed her to come all the way home, scoring twice more for OU.

The rest of the lineup saw the ball really well for the Sooners.

Finishing 2-for-2 on the day, no ball was hit harder than Grace Lyons’ no-doubt two-run homer to dead center field in the third inning. Lyons brought home another pair of runners in the fourth inning to complete her four RBI day.

OU logged no extra-base hits in Friday’s matchup, but Jennings had a pair of doubles herself on Saturday, tacking on another walk to complete a big day at the plate for the freshman.

Mackenzie Donihoo also came up big for OU, hitting a home run and a single to cap off her 2-of-3 hitting day.

In the circle, Giselle Juarez picked up where she left off yesterday, dominating the Jayhawk lineup. Retiring all nine batters she faced in order, the redshirt senior struck out one batter and issued no walks.

Juarez got some help from her defense, as center fielder Nicole Mendes robbed Macy Omli’s home run, reaching over the centerfield fence to record the out.

Kansas shortstop Sydnee Ramsey broke up OU’s perfect game bid with a line-drive home run shot over the left field fence, recording the only Jayhawk run of the afternoon.

Oklahoma takes a brief reprieve from conference play when they take a mid-week trip to play the Wichita State Shockers on April 7 at 6 p.m.