Arizona routes Oklahoma 20-13

Sooners take an early lead with six runs in the third, then give up 16 runs over the next four innings

FRISCO, TX — Oklahoma rapped out 15 hits and scored 13 against Arizona on Thursday — and still lost to the Wildcats.

Seven OU pitchers gave up 19 hits and eight walks as the Sooners were pounded 20-13 in the opening game of the Frisco College Baseball Classic at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

OU fell to 4-4 while Arizona improved to 7-2.

Left hander Braden Carmichael started and went three innings but allowed three earned runs on five hits and a pair of walks.

Jaret Godman then pitched 1 1/3 innings and was rocked for six runs on five hits.

Luke Taggart and Javier Ramos gave up seven runs on seven hits and three walks over the next two innings.

Oklahoma’s offense was up to the task. The Sooners led 2-0 after the first and it was 3-3 in the third when OU exploded for six runs.



Connor McKenna led off with a home run as the Sooners batted around. Tanner Tredaway and Tyler Hardman delivered RBI singles, and Jimmy Crooks slapped a two-run double.

But Arizona scored four in the fourth to make it 9-7, then took the lead with four more in the fifth. The Wildcats scored twice in the sixth, then dropped their own six-spot.

The Wildcats hit a single, a double and a triple in the seventh off Ramos and Carson Atwood to rebuild their lead to 19-11.

Crooks continued his hot streak with a 3-for-4 performance with two RBUs and four runs scored. Hardment went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and McKenna, Tredaway and Justin Mitchell each had two hits. Peyton Graham went 1-for-5 with two RBIs.

The Sooners and Wildcats tangle again at noon on Friday. OU plays Missouri on Saturday night and Dallas Baptist on Sunday night.