Bedlam Soccer Match Postponed by COVID

One day before the Oklahoma football team is set to open the 2020 season, OU's soccer season opener scheduled for Friday night against Oklahoma State has been postponed due to COVID-19 precautions.

The Sooners and Cowgirls will look to reschedule the match at a later date.

The decision came when the number of positive tests and contacts on OU's team exceeded the Big 12's minimum standard for competition. Big 12 athletics directors voted last week in support of match-interruption guidelines, which state that teams must have 14 student-athletes available, including at least one goalkeeper.

OU will open its season Friday, Sept. 18 at Kansas. The match is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence and will be available for viewing via Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.