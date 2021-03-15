FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Behind Big 12 Player of the Week Tyler Hardman, Oklahoma whips Arkansas State

Hardman wins the conference award, then knocked out three more hits
NORMAN — Oklahoma rapped out 14 more hits, including three more from Tyler Hardman, and the Sooners routed Arkansas State 12-6 on Monday at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

Hardman, the Big 12 Conference Player of the Week after going 8-for-8 and hitting for the cycle on Sunday, went 3-for-4 Monday with two RBIs and scored four runs.

Peyton Graham, Jimmy Crooks, Tanner Tredaway and Diego Muniz each had two hits and Tredaway had three RBIs as OU improved to 8-7 on the season.

Dalton Fowler started, struck out six and gave up just one run in 2 2/3 innings, and Ben Abram (1-0) pitched 3 1/3 innings in relief behind for the win. Luke Taggart finished with two scoreless innings.

The Sooners visit Arkansas at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Other Sooners

