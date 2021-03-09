FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Big 12 honors Oklahoma softball stars

Tiare Jennings named player of the week, Shannon Saile pitcher of the week
Oklahoma freshman Tiare Jennings was named Big 12 Softball Player of the Week for the second time this season while her teammate Shannon Saile shared Pitcher of the Week honors with Oklahoma State’s Carrie Eberle.

Jennings went 11-for-17 in the box for a .647 batting average and hit four home runs with 10 RBIs and 23 total bases as she continued the impressive start to her freshman season at the Courtyard Marriott Tournament.

She was 3-for-4 with two home runs in the Sooners’ series finale against No. 18/17 Missouri. Additionally, the rookie did not strike out all weekend and was perfect in the field, making appearances at second base, shortstop and third base and collecting seven assists and a pair of putouts.

In two appearances at the Courtyard Marriott Tournament, Saile, a fifth-year seniors, struck out a combined 12 batters in her two starts, collecting wins in games vs. Louisiana Monroe and Missouri.

She allowed three hits and zero earned runs throughout the weekend. Saile struck out eight and allowed no runs on just two hits and one walk to the Tigers, leading OU to an 11-0 run-rule victory.

