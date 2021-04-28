Down the stretch they come: Oklahoma, OSU, Texas tied for Big 12 golf lead

Sooners were in first place but Texas got red hot on Wednesday and forced a three-way tie with OSU and OU

With one day to go, it’s a dead heat for the Big 12 men’s golf championship.

After three rounds, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas sit tied atop the leaderboard heading Wednesday’s final round at 6,947-yard, par-70 Prairie Dunes Country Club.

The Sooners, Cowboys and Longhorns are deadlocked a with a 54-hole total of 856 (16-over par).

It’s also a three-way tie for medalist honors, as OSU’s Bo Jin, UT’s Cole Hammer and Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg each start Wednesday with a 209 on their card. Jin was Monday’s co-leader but shot even-par 70 on Tuesday, while Hammer carded a tournament-low 65 (5-under) to pace the Longhorns. Aberg shot 4-under 66.

OU's Quade Cummins sits comfortably in fourth place with a 1-over 211. Cummins shot a scorching 67 in the first round but leveled out with back-to-back 72s.

Texas finished with a tournament-low 8-under 272 to climb into the lead from third place. At one point Tuesday, Texas was 12-under par. OSU trailed Oklahoma after two rounds, but the Cowboys shot 2-under 278 to force the three-way tie.

The Sooners finished Tuesday with a 1-under 279.

The final round is scheduled for Wednesday with two-man pairings starting off both the No. 1 and No. 10 tees.

Big 12 Men's Golf Championships

Team Scores

T1. Oklahoma – 856 (+16)

T1. Oklahoma State – 856 (+16)

T1. Texas – 856 (+16)

T4. TCU – 870 (+30)

T4. Texas Tech – 870 (+30)

6. Baylor – 874 (+34)

7. Kansas – 883 (+43)

8. Kansas State – 888 (+48)

9. West Virginia – 897 (+57)

10. Iowa State – 902 (+62)

Individual Leaders

T1. Ludvig Aberg, Texas Tech (-1) 71-72-66 — 209

T1. Cole Hammer, Texas (-1) 70-74-65—209

T1. Bo Jin, OSU (-1) 72-67-70—209

4. Quade Cummins, OU (+1) 67-72-72—211

5. Pierceson Coody, Texas (+4) 71-73-70—214

Other Oklahoma scores