Abraham Ancer put together another solid round on Saturday afternoon to remain in contention at his first Masters Tournament.

The former Oklahoma golfer began his week with an impressive 68 and 67 in his first two rounds at Augusta National to sit atop the leaderboard alongside Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas.

Ancer shot 69 on Saturday as he slid into a tie for second place behind World No. 1 Johnson, who heated up Saturday and owns a four-stroke lead going into Sunday’s final round.

Ancer found his first birdie of the day on the par-4 third hole after sticking his second shot close and sinking his putt. He would go on to birdie the seventh hole to finish 2-under-par on the front nine.

A bogey on the par-5 13th hole would be Ancers only one of the day. He would go on to recover with back-to-back birdies holes 15 and 16.

Ancer finished with a score of 69 to keep him in contention at 12-under par and tied with Sungjae Im.

Ancer tees off Sunday morning in the final group with Johnson at 9:29 a.m.

