No. 1 Oklahoma pushed in opener vs. Liberty

Jocelyn Alo homers again and Nicole May finishes strong as OU moves to 21-0

OKLAHOMA CITY — No. 1-ranked Oklahoma nearly met its match on Sunday at Hall of Fame Stadium.

The Sooners played their closest game of the season so far, but held on to beat Liberty 5-4 in the first of two games against the Flames.

In the first game, the score was tied in the bottom of the fifth when Jayda Coleman led off with a triple. After Jana Johns was hit by pitch to put runners at the corners, Coleman then scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.

Senior Giselle Juarez was touched up for four runs on four hits and two walks.

Juarez started and pitched five innings, including three straight scoreless frames after giving up a home run in the first to Amber Bishop. But Juarez ran into trouble in the fifth after a leadoff walk. Autumn Bishop and twin sister Amber delivered back-to-back RBI singles to tie it at 4-4.

Nicole May finished the game in the circle and helped OU extend its perfect record to 21-0 with two scoreless innings.

Johns got the scoring started with a two-run single in the second inning, and the Sooners hit two home runs in the third — by Jocelyn Alo and Kinzie Hansen — to make it 4-1. For Alo, it was her nation-leading 18th homer of the year and extended her hitting streak to a school record 35 games. Hansen’s homer was her 11th of the year.