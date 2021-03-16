Oklahoma again finishes out of the postseason

Despite what might have been one of her best coaching jobs — certainly one of her most resourceful — Sherri Coale’s Oklahoma basketball team again was left out of the postseason.

After finishing with a loss to Friday night Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament to fall to 12-12 on the season, Coale said “I’m an optimist” about getting an NCAA Tournament bid. But that fell through Monday when the bracket was announced, and later Monday night, the WNIT field was revealed and OU was not among the 32 participants.

The Sooners played much of the season with just six players and seldom had no more than seven. Yet after starting 1-4 overall and 0-3 in conference play, OU won four of its last five games and six of its last eight to finish with its best record in three years and a 9-9 record in Big 12 play.

“What we’ve done in the month of February, we’ve put ourselves in the conversation, that’s for sure,” Coale said in her postgame video press conference. “So whatever happens, happens moving forward. But right now, I have nothing but pride and admiration for the work that this team has done.”

Coale acknowledged that the scope of the season “perhaps” caught up to her squad in the 89-80 Bedlam loss on Friday. The Sooners had a 10-point lead with five minutes to play, but ended up trailing by as many as 10 in OT.

“We just played six games in 15 days. And I think Oklahoma State’s been off for 10-12 days,” Coale said. “And they have 14-15 people on their team, and we have seven. So, yeah. There’s a fuel tank issue there, I think, for sure. But you know what great players do and elite athletes do is, they find a place to put their tired. And we’ve done that really well.

“And I think when so much was on the table there late, you take your eye off of that, and all that tired just piled on top of your head, and you feel it. So to say it’s not a factor and it’s not there would be a lie, but we’ve done a great job putting it in a place where we can do what we want to do anyway, and I just think we took our eye off of that for a minute and it just strangled us.”

The season got off to a rough start when star senior Ana Llanusa announced in October that she would miss the season due to an undisclosed injury. Llanusa, a 6-foot guard, is one of 37 players in OU history to score 1,000-points, and she averaged double-figure scoring each of her first three seasons, including 18.3 as a sophomore.

Sophomore Liz Scott only played in seven games due to injury, and freshman Heavenly Greer played in just 10 games before she was ruled academically ineligible. That left Coale with just seven active players, and due to COVID-19 popping up, the Sooners frequently deployed just six.

With all the deletions, Coale has relied heavily on Madi Williams (20.0 points per game, 5.1 rebounds), Gabby Gregory (16.6, 4,.7) and Taylor Robertson (16.1, 3.0). That trio averaged 34.0, 37.5 and 38.3 minutes per game this season, the latter two tops in the Big 12. Also, freshmen point guard Nevaeh Tot averaged 31.5 minutes.

This year's finish was actually a step up from the last two. After 19 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, OU went 8-22 two years ago and 12-18 last season.

Coale has coached All-Americans and National Player of the Year candidates. She’s taken teams to the Final Four and National Championship Game. She’s coached two teams that won 32 games and another that won 31.

Yet she acknowledged Friday that this team is “probably” among her favorites.

“They’ve been nothing short of remarkable,” Coale said. “And it’s been a joy coaching them.”