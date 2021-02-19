Oklahoma baseball finally lines up 2021 opener

Maybe the fourth time will be the charm.

Oklahoma will try to open the baseball season again this weekend — this time at home against Nebraska-Omaha.

OU’s attempted series at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi was canceled by winter weather in South Texas. OU had previously tried to open the season against Wichita State at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, TX, but that got canceled, too. The Sooners were originally slated to open the 2021 season at home last weekend against Southern.

The series with Omaha goes off Sunday and Monday at L. Dale Mitchell Park. Game times are 2:30 p.m. Sunday and noon Monday.

“I want to recognize our athletics grounds and maintenance staffs and the staff from Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club for their incredible work to clear the field,” said OU Senior Associate Athletics Director Greg Tipton said. “Our focus has been on clearing the playing surface and team areas, and our staff has done an outstanding job preparing the facility to host baseball games this weekend.”

Fans, media and scouts will not be permitted in the stadium as OU’s focus has been on clearing the playing surface and team areas of snow and ice, rather than the seating bowl and walkways.

Plans remain in place to accommodate limited fan attendance for the remainder of Oklahoma's home schedule.

Live video will be available via SoonerSports.tv, and the games will be broadcast on Sportstalk 1400 AM/99.3 FM in Norman and on the TuneIn app anywhere. Live stats will be available via OUStats.com