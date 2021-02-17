Oklahoma-Baylor game moved to Sunday

Sooners were schedule to play Baylor in Norman on Saturday, but winter weather forced the game to be pushed back a day

Oklahoma's home game against No. 7-ranked Baylor has been pushed back a day.

The Sooners (8-9 overall, 5-7 Big 12) and Bears (16-2, 11-1) were scheduled to play Saturday at 3 p.m., but winter weather has forced the game to Sunday afternoon at 1.

The game will be televised by Fox Sports Oklahoma.



Tickets for the original game date will be honored.



It's the annual Play 4 Kay pink game in collaboration with the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. Fans are encouraged to wear pink. Learn more about the event and the Kay Yow Cancer Fund here.