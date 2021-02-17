FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Oklahoma-Baylor game moved to Sunday

Sooners were schedule to play Baylor in Norman on Saturday, but winter weather forced the game to be pushed back a day
Author:
Publish date:

Oklahoma's home game against No. 7-ranked Baylor has been pushed back a day.

The Sooners (8-9 overall, 5-7 Big 12) and Bears (16-2, 11-1) were scheduled to play Saturday at 3 p.m., but winter weather has forced the game to Sunday afternoon at 1.

The game will be televised by Fox Sports Oklahoma.

Tickets for the original game date will be honored.

It's the annual Play 4 Kay pink game in collaboration with the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. Fans are encouraged to wear pink. Learn more about the event and the Kay Yow Cancer Fund here

WBB-Gabby Gregory 1
Other Sooners

Oklahoma-Baylor game moved to Sunday

BSB-Jason Ruffcorn
Other Sooners

Oklahoma's series with Wichita State canceled

Texas Tech Athletics - DeVion Harmon 3
Basketball

Tournament watch: With a strong finish, how far can Oklahoma climb?

Stephen Spillman - Brown_Greg Texas mbb OU0868
Basketball

Oklahoma and Texas postponed indefinitely

Mario Williams
Football

The five Oklahoma freshmen who will contribute the most in 2021

EfzGHmiUEAMP7Ki
Football

With an offer to ATH Makai Lemon, Lincoln Riley is in pursuit of elite QB/WR teammates

Lead_Jennings
Other Sooners

UPDATED: Oklahoma freshman lands Big 12, national honors

SB-Nicole Mendes
Other Sooners

After record week, Oklahoma climbs in polls