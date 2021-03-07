Oklahoma dominates Mizzou again in softball

Shannon Saile pitches a two-hit shutout and the Sooners hit four more home runs in an 11-0 victory over the Tigers in Norman

NORMAN — Bad news for the rest of college softball: Oklahoma’s pitching seems to be catching up with the Sooners’ hitting.

Shannon Saile pitched five shutout innings in OU’s latest run-rule victory Saturday, an 11-0 wipeout of Missouri at the Courtyard Marriott Tournament at Marita Hynes Field.

Shannon Saile Joshua R. Gateley/OU Athletics

The top-ranked Sooners (16-0) jumped on the Tigers (15-4) from the start and never let up, and Saile scattered just two hits and a walk against eight strikeouts.

Kinzie Hansen and Jayda Coleman both went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and a home run. Hansen’s blast was her ninth of the season, and Coleman’s was her fourth. Freshmen Tiare Jennings hit two home runs (her ninth and 10th of the season) and went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and scored three runs.

Grace Lyons and Taylon Snow each had two hits, and Jocelyn Alo hit a double to extend her hitting streak to 30 games.

Jocelyn Alo Joshua R. Gateley/OU Athletics

Against Saile, Mizzou hitters were 0-for-5 with runners on base. She struck out at least one batter in every inning and struck out the side in the second.

It was Oklahoma's ninth shutout of the season, but also the latest in a growing line of strong Sooner pitching performances. In a 5-2 victory over Mizzou Saturday, Giselle Juarez threw a two-hitter, and in the opener against Sam Houston State, two OU pitchers combined on a seven-inning one-hitter.

OU finishes the tournament Sunday with a 5:30 p.m. game against Sam Houston State.