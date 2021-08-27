Oklahoma Drops First Bedlam Battle of the Season

In the first Bedlam matchup since the Sooners announced their move to the SEC, the OSU emerged 2-0 victors on the soccer field.

NORMAN — The first Bedlam matchup of the 2021-22 school year is in the books, but it didn’t go Oklahoma’s way.

The soccer programs hit the pitch at John Crain Field in Norman for a Thursday night matchup which saw the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (2-1-0) prevail over OU (1-2-0) 2-0.

After a promising start to the contest, the Cowgirls struck first against the run of play.

In the 18th minute, Cowgirl midfielder Grace Yochum fired a shot in that deflected off of sliding teammate Gabriella Coleman and into the back of the net.

But Mark Carr’s new-look Sooner squad responded and worked their way back into the game.

Featuring 16 newcomers from last year’s roster, including 13 freshman, the young Sooners almost found an equalizer in the 55th minute.

Florida State transfer forward Makayla Thomas, unmarked with the ball bouncing around in the box, settled the ball and fired a shot which beat the Oklahoma State keeper, but was denied by the post.

Narrowly escaping at one end, the Cowgirls doubled their lead just three minutes later at the other end of the field.

Receiving the ball to her feet about 20 yards away from goal, Oklahoma State defender Summer Chaffin turned inside on her right foot and rifled the ball inside the far post.

The two-goal deficit proved insurmountable for the young Sooners.

OU’s best chance to peg a goal back came in the 74th minute with Megan Reilly standing over a free kick 20 yards from goal, but her attempt on goal was collected comfortably by OSU goal keeper Evie Vitali.

In the end, the Cowgirls and Sooners finished an even 10-10 on shots, but OSU was able to place one more attempt on goal (3-2).

The Sooners continue their early-season home stand on Sunday when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Kick off from John Crain Field between the old Big Eight foes is scheduled for 1 p.m.

