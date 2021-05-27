Oklahoma Eliminated From the Big 12 Tournament by Texas

The Sooners went two-and-out at the Big 12 Tournament after their 4-1 loss to the Longhorns on Thursday afternoon.

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma bats never got going at the Big 12 Tournament.

Facing elimination and likely the end of their season agains the Texas Longhorns, the Sooner offense never really got going, losing 4-1 on Thursday at the Bricktown Ballpark.

Dealing with a quick turnaround after their tournament opener against Oklahoma State ended at approximately 1 a.m., the Sooners were pleased with the energy they brought to the game from the jump.

An RBI single from second baseman Conor McKenna in the top of the third inning to plate Peyton Graham and tie the game at 1-1, the only run of the day OU would score.

Texas tried to give the Sooners a lifeline, too. Walking nine batters and hitting another two, Oklahoma was unable to take advantage of their free runners on the base paths.

Oklahoma ended the day 2-for-12 with runners on, stranding six baserunners.

While the Longhorns weren’t much better, hitting just 3-for-15 with runners on, they were timely. All three of their hits with runners on base resulted in RBIs, ultimately the difference between the two teams.

After Texas scored two runs off of OU starter Braden Carmichael, Wyatt Olds entered the game and gave the Sooners a chance to work their way back into the game.

The redshirt sophomore struck out 11 Longhorn batters in five innings of work, limiting the free bases to just two walks and one hit batter. Texas was able to score a run on Olds off of two hits.

Oklahoma’s last chance at a rally came in the top of the seventh inning.

Shortstop Brandon Zaragoza battled to a full-count walk to start off the inning. Kendall Pettis struck out, but then catcher Justin Mitchell got ahead in the count 2-0. A walk would have brought Graham to the plate with runners on first and second and only an out, with Graham batting 4-for-7 and 2 RBIs in tournament play.

Instead, Texas pitcher Tristan Stevens battled back to a full count, and the Sooners failed spectacularly on a hit-and-run, resulting in Mitchell striking out and Zaragoza being thrown out at second by a few steps to end the inning.

OU entered the weekend on the outside looking in of most NCAA Tournament projections, and their two-and-out performance in Oklahoma City will do them no favors.

Oklahoma combined for only 10 hits and six runs across their two games in tournament play, with most of their production against the Cowboys coming in the top of the ninth inning.

Eliminated from Big 12 Tournament contention, Oklahoma now sits idle until Monday, where they will officially learn if their season comes to an end at the hands of the Selection Committee.

If this was the final game for Oklahoma’s 2021 campaign, the Sooners will end with a record of 27-28.