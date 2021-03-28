FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Oklahoma falls again to No. 9 Texas

Tyler Hardman's two two-run home runs aren't enough as the Sooner bullpen gets rocked
AUSTIN, TX — Texas scored eight runs after the fifth inning and the No. 9-ranked Longhorns beat Oklahoma 11-6 on Saturday at Disch-Falk Field.

Texas won Friday’s game in 11 innings and clinches the series, which concludes on Sunday with a 1 p.m. start.

OU falls to 12-10 and 0-2 in Big 12 play, while Texas improved to 17-6 and 4-1.

Tyler Hardman

Tyler Hardman

Jake Bennett pitched five solid innings for the Sooners, but Jaret Godman (0-1) gave up two runs in two-thirds of an inning to take the loss and the OU bullpen allowed seven earned runs.

Tyler Hardman hit a pair of two-run home runs in the first and fifth innings and finished with four RBIs, but the Sooners couldn’t generate much offense elsewhere.

Jace Bohrofen was the only other Sooner with two hits, and Peyton Graham drove in OU’s only other RBI with a two-out single in the ninth. Brandon Zaragoza scored the Sooners’ final run in the ninth on a wild pitch.

Eric Kennedy and Zach Zubia each homered for Texas, and Cam Williams hit a pair of bombs for the Longhorns.

Screen Shot 2021-03-27 at 9.15.43 PM

Tyler Hardman
