Oklahoma falls to Oklahoma State

Sooners strand 16 baserunners and are 0-for-17 with runners in scoring position in their first game at OSU's brand new O'Brate Stadium

STILLWATER — The first Bedlam game at Oklahoma State’s brand new O’Brate Stadium was a forgettable night for Oklahoma’s lineup.

In a non-conference game Tuesday night, the No. 11-ranked Cowboys scored a 5-4 walk-off victory for coach Josh Holliday’s 300th career win.

The Sooners stranded 16 baserunners and were 0-for-17 with runners in scoring position, including Jimmy Crooks’ two-out fly with Kendall Pettis on third base in the top of the ninth.

“They tried really hard,” said OU coach Skip Johnson. “It ain’t because of the effort.”

The Cowboys managed just six hits but manufactured the winning run in the bottom of the ninth on a leadoff pinch-hit single and two bunts.

Caeden Trenkle’s single through the right side scored pinch runner Dylan Gardner to end it. Gardner ran for Justin Campbell, who opened the fireworks with a sharp single to right.

Jaxson Crull and Hueston Morrill each laid down sacrifice bunts that became hits when Oklahoma’s defense didn’t execute.

OSU improved to 16-6 this season, while OU dropped to 13-11.

Oklahoma State got the scoring going in the first inning when Hewitt ripped a two-run double down the right field line.

The Sooners cut the OSU lead in half with an unearned run in the top of the second when Jace Bohrofen drove in Diego Muniz with a sacrifice fly to right field.

OU scored two more unearned runs in the fourth when Brandon Zaragoza singled, moved to second on Bohrofen’s walk and scored on a throwing error by Morrill. Crooks’ groundout then scored Bohrofen to make it 3-2.

OU manufactured another run in the fifth when McKenna drew a leadoff walk, Tanner Tredaway dropped a bunt single, and Muniz’s sac bunt moved the runners up. Zaragoza’s sacrifice fly to left field scored McKenna to put OU up 4-2.

OSU tied it with a pair of runs in the fifth and threatened to blow it open by loading the bases with nobody out. But after OU’s Carson Carter hit a batter and then gave up an RBI single, Carter got out of major trouble with a strikeout and a double-play ground ball.

The Sooners similarly threatened in the sixth when Peyton Graham and Crooks led off the inning with walks and then moved up on a wild pitch. But OSU’s Kale Davis struck out Tyler Hardman and McKenna, then got Tredaway to ground out.

In the seventh, Muniz led off with a double and took third on a wild pitch, but Zaragoza flied out to right for the first out. After Bohrofen walked on four pitches, Pettis struck out shining and Graham ground out.

OU had another chance in the eighth when Hardman hit a one-out single to left and Tredaway followed with a two-out single, but Muniz struck out to end the threat.

“You gotta keep working and keep doing what you do and understand your routines are very important to you,” Johnson said. “ … We just gotta execute when those things are there.”

The Sooners are back in action this weekend when they host TCU in a Big 12 Conference series at L. Dale Mitchell Park. Friday’s game is set for 6:30 p.m., Saturday’s for 4 and Sunday’s for 2.