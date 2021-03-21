FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Oklahoma finishes sweep of Team Mexico

The Sooners hit three home runs and finished with 15 hits in a 12-3 exhibition victory
OU swept Team Mexico in three games in Norman this weekend 

NORMAN — Tiare Jennings and Jana Johns hit solo home runs, Grace Lyons added a three-run shot and Jayda Coleman had four RBIs on on a double and a bunt as Oklahoma beat Team Mexico 12-3 on Sunday.

OU’s Giselle Juarez, who is hoping for a spot on Mexico’s roster, pitched two innings and gave up four hits and a run with three strikeouts.

Nicole May allowed two runs on two hits in 1 2/3 innings, Macy McAdoo got an out to finish the fourth inning and Olivia Rains pitched a scoreless fifth.

Coleman finished with three hits, and Jennings, Lyons, Johns, Kinzie Hansen and Nicole Mendes each had two hits.

The Mexican National Team came to Norman for a three-game series to tune up for this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, but ended getting swept by the No. 1-ranked team in college softball.

The Sooners’ meanwhile, needed a tune-up for Big 12 Conference play.

As an exhibition series, the Sooners’ results and statistics don’t count toward their season totals. OU (22-0) returns to NCAA action this week when the Sooners open Big 12 play at Iowa State. They play the Cyclones at 4 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday at noon Sunday.

Iowa State (21-5) has been ranked this season and currently is receiving votes in the coaches poll.

