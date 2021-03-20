FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Oklahoma freshman delivers game-winner

Behind stellar pitching by Shannon Saile, Tiare Jennings delivers the walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh against Team Mexico
Author:
Publish date:
SB - Jana Johns, Jayda Coleman

Jana Johns, Jayda Coleman

NORMAN — Freshman Tiare Jennings hit the walk-off RBI single to send No. 1-ranked Oklahoma to a 2-1 exhibition victory over Team Mexico on Saturday at Marita Hynes Field.

The game was a defensive battle through six innings, with the only difference being a solo home run off the bat of senior captain Lynnsie Elam in the bottom of the second. It marked Elam’s fifth hit and fourth RBI of the series.

Team Mexico was down to its last out in the top of the seventh before catcher Sashel Palacios laced an RBI single to left field to plate the tying run.

Screen Shot 2021-03-20 at 5.31.13 PM

In the bottom of the seventh, freshman Jayda Coleman ripped a leadoff triple to right center, quickly rounding the bases to put the winning run on third. Following a walk to senior Jocelyn Alo, Jennings stepped into the box and drive in the game-winning RBI on a single through the middle to score Coleman.

Jennings was 3-for-3 at the plate to accompany her clinching hit. Sophomore Kinzie Hansen went 2-for-2 while Elam finished 1-for-3 with her solo home run to put OU’s first run on the board.

SB - Shannon Saile

Shannon Saile

Redshirt senior Shannon Saile was exceptional in the circle for the Sooners with a five-strikeout, complete-game performance to stymie Mexico’s Olympic squad. Saile surrendered just four hits and walked a pair to go with one earned run.

The teams will meet for game three Sunday at noon CT. The series is strictly an exhibition and the results and stats do not count toward OU’s official season totals.

SB - Jana Johns, Jayda Coleman
Other Sooners

Oklahoma freshman delivers game-winner

WRS - Jake Woodley
Other Sooners

Oklahoma's Jake Woodley finishes sixth

Mims - TCU 2
Football

Lincoln Riley "wasn't real thrilled" about WRs in 2020, so this spring is a "clean, blank slate"

OU-Missouri Standup Screenshot
Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma Sooners revving up in Indianapolis

Spencer Jones - Walker Brown
Football

Lincoln Riley clarifies Spencer Jones' status with Oklahoma following bathroom brawl

Lon Kruger, Alondis Williams, Kur Kuath, Austin Reaves, Umoja Gibson
Basketball

After an arduous eight months, Oklahoma returns to postseason spotlight vs. Missouri

BSB - Diego Muniz
Other Sooners

Oklahoma takes down Houston

WRS - Jake Woodley - win
Other Sooners

Oklahoma wrestler Jake Woodley earns All-America, but drops match in NCAA semifinal