Oklahoma freshman delivers game-winner

NORMAN — Freshman Tiare Jennings hit the walk-off RBI single to send No. 1-ranked Oklahoma to a 2-1 exhibition victory over Team Mexico on Saturday at Marita Hynes Field.

The game was a defensive battle through six innings, with the only difference being a solo home run off the bat of senior captain Lynnsie Elam in the bottom of the second. It marked Elam’s fifth hit and fourth RBI of the series.

Team Mexico was down to its last out in the top of the seventh before catcher Sashel Palacios laced an RBI single to left field to plate the tying run.

In the bottom of the seventh, freshman Jayda Coleman ripped a leadoff triple to right center, quickly rounding the bases to put the winning run on third. Following a walk to senior Jocelyn Alo, Jennings stepped into the box and drive in the game-winning RBI on a single through the middle to score Coleman.

Jennings was 3-for-3 at the plate to accompany her clinching hit. Sophomore Kinzie Hansen went 2-for-2 while Elam finished 1-for-3 with her solo home run to put OU’s first run on the board.

Redshirt senior Shannon Saile was exceptional in the circle for the Sooners with a five-strikeout, complete-game performance to stymie Mexico’s Olympic squad. Saile surrendered just four hits and walked a pair to go with one earned run.

The teams will meet for game three Sunday at noon CT. The series is strictly an exhibition and the results and stats do not count toward OU’s official season totals.