Oklahoma Golf Completes Comeback to Qualify for National Championship

Trailing by four shots on the final day, the Sooners dazzled down the stretch to advance out of the Albuquerque Regional.

Heading into the final six holes on Wednesday, the top-ranked Oklahoma golf team needed to find some magic.

Trailing by four shots, the Sooners climbed all the way back in the Albuquerque Regional to qualify for the NCAA Championships for the 10th straight season.

Surpassing Texas A&M and San Diego, OU finished fourth at the regional, punching their ticket to the NCAA Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, AZ, from May 28-June 2.

"Today was hopefully the start of something really special," OU head coach Ryan Hybl said in a press release. "We didn't play very well the first two days and to come out here and shoot double-digits under par was absolutely phenomenal. To get four birdies on the last hole, which is what we needed, is great. I'm just so thankful for our guys and the work they've put in."

Knotted up with the Aggies and San Diego down the stretch, redshirt senior All-Americans Garett Reband, Quade Cummins and Jonathan Brightwell all birdied the 18th hole to help seal the comeback.

"For those seniors to play like that down the stretch and help us move on means everything to me," Hybl said. "I'll be honest with you, I started to tear up on the 18th green just because I was so happy. I didn't want our guys to miss out, I mean, those guys came back for moments like this."

Brightwell, a transfer from UNC Greensboro, would be the one to officially send the Sooners to Scottsdale, with his birdie giving him a 10-under par score for the weekend, tied for second place in the field.

"I came to Oklahoma for moments like this," Brightwell said. "This is why we're here and I've never been to nationals so it's a huge deal for me. It's hard to get through regionals, especially because we didn't have our best stuff.

"The guys swarming me on 18 is a feeling that I'll never forget.”

Cummins shot a 68 (-4) on Wednesday, a key cog in Oklahoma’s comeback machine.

Reband and freshman Ben Lorenz also shot under par, with both OU golfers carding a 70 (-2) for the afternoon.

Lorenz was subbed into the Sooner lineup for Patrick Welch, and he immediately validated Hybl’s decision.

"We decided to make the move to put Lorenz into the lineup because Patrick (Welch) just hasn't been feeling it great on the putting green," Hybl said. "We believe in Ben and trusted that he could get the job done. For him to come out today with all sorts of pressure and shoot a couple under par was the difference in us moving on."

Four other teams advanced to the national championship out of the regional, with Texas Tech, Oregon State, Arizona State and San Diego joining Oklahoma as qualifiers from the Albuquerque Regional.

"Championship week is such a long, hard week," Hybl said. "We really just need to get back home and work on our golf game. We didn't look very good this week. I'm glad we leave here feeling good because it's what this team needed. We're looking forward to the challenge and I know the guys are excited about the opportunity."