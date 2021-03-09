Oklahoma gymnasts land Big 12 honors

Oklahoma won two more Big 12 Conference gymnast of the week awards for last week.

Anastasia Webb shared Big 12 Gymnast of the Week honor with Denver’s Lynnzee Brown, and Katherine LeVasseur was Event Specialist of the Week.

Webb was honored for the fifth time this season while LeVasseur is a two-time honoree.

Anastasia Webb OU Athletics

With two weekend competitions for the Sooners, Webb won a total of eight event titles and earned two perfect 10s. In her final meet at home, she notched her second career perfect 10 on beam. She added a 9.9 on vault and a 39.5 in the all-around to earn three event titles as the Sooners took down No. 11 BYU.

On Sunday, Webb had a career night, posting an incredible 39.850 in the all-around to tie for the second-highest score in the nation in 2021. Along with her all-around title, Webb swept the event titles with her second perfect 10 on vault, a career-high 9.975 on bars, a 9.925 on beam and a career-high 9.95 on floor.

The senior now has four career perfect 10s, including two on vault. On the weekend, Webb notched a career high on every event and in the all-around. Her scores boosted the Sooners into a tie for No. 1 in this week’s rankings. Individually, Webb ranks second in the nation on vault and beam, and is third in the all-around.

Katherine LeVasseur OU Athletics

LeVasseur made an important contribution to the Sooners' wins in their double weekend. At home, the freshman tallied a 9.875 on vault — the second highest score of the meet — and a 9.85 on bars which helped OU to its third highest team score of the season.

On Sunday, LeVasseur added two scores of 9.9-plus to help the Sooners move into the No. 1 ranking.

The freshman added a 9.9 on vault to help OU to a 49.725 on the event, the second highest score this season (only to themselves) and the third highest in program history. On bars, LeVassuer nailed her routine and stuck her dismount to earn a career-high 9.95 and help Oklahoma to a season-best 49.525 on the event.