Oklahoma hammers Texas Tech in opener

Mackenzie Donihoo, Lynnsie Elam, Jana Johns and Grace Green
NORMAN — Oklahoma was back doing Oklahoma things on Saturday.

In the first game of a doubleheader, the No. 1-ranked Sooners run-ruled Texas Tech 15-0 in their Big 12 series opener at Marita Hynes Field.

OU improved to 35-1 overall and 10-0 in Big 12 play, while Texas Tech fell to 18-21 and 2-11.

Mackenzie Donihoo had two hits and three RBIs, Lynnsie Elam drove in three runs and Jana Johns and Grace Green hit home runs as Tech pitchers issued nine walks with just two strikeouts.

Giselle Juarez (13-0) pitched three scoreless innings for the win, while Brooke Vestal and Olivia Rains each got in a single scoreless inning in relief.

OU came into the weekend coming off a doubleheader split at No. 20 Georgia — the Sooners’ first loss of the season.

Game Two is tentatively scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.

