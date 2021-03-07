Oklahoma hurls one-hitter against ULM

Jocelyn Alo and Kinzie Hansen each homer for the second straight game

NORMAN — Three Oklahoma pitchers combined on a one-hitter and the top-ranked Sooners run-ruled Louisiana-Monroe 9-0 on Saturday night at Marita Hynes Field.

Top-ranked OU improved to 15-0 as Jocelyn Alo and Kinzie Hansen each homered for the second straight game at the Courtyard Marriott Tournament.

Shannon Saile gave up just one hit in her 3 1/3 innings of action, while Macy McAdoo and Brooke Vestal finished the last 1 2/3 innings hitless.

OU pitchers did issue five walks and struck out five, but ULM stranded all five baserunners. The War Hawks threatened in the top of the first inning, but as runners tried to advance on a Hansen passed ball with two out, she retrieved the ball and fired back home to Saile for the third out.

The game was scoreless headed into the bottom of the third inning. That’s when the OU bats came to life.

Elam singled and stole second, Mackenzie Donihoo walked and Jayda Coleman loaded the bases with a bunt single. Alo launched a sacrifice fly that put the Sooners ahead 1-0. Tiare Jennings drove in a run on a fielder’s choice-error to make it 2-0, and Grace Lyons singled up the middle to give OU a 3-0 lead.

Taylon Snow’s double to left field brought in two runners for a 5-0 lead, and Elam plated two more on a single to right for a 7-0 advantage.

In the fourth inning, Alo and Hansen hit back-to-back homers. They each homered earlier in the day against Missouri.

OU concludes its first home series in a year on Sunday afternoon when the Sooners host Missouri (12:30) and Sam Houston State (5:30).