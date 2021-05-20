Sports Illustrated home
Oklahoma Lands Eight on All-Region Team

Seven Sooners named first team ahead of this weekends' NCAA Norman Regional.
Author:
Publish date:

This is why Oklahoma has been ranked No. 1 in the nation for almost the entire softball season, and why the Sooners are the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Seven Sooners were named the National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s All Region First Team on Thursday — tying No. 2 overall seed UCLA for the most of any team in the nation.

Senior Jocelyn Alo, freshman Jayda Coleman, sophomore Mackenzie Donihoo, freshman Tiare Jennings, sophomore Kinzie Hansen, junior Grace Lyons and senior Shannon Saile earned first-team accolades in 2021.

Senior Nicole Mendes was named Second Team All-Region.

The Sooners (45-2) won their ninth straight Big 12 Conference regular season title and fourth straight Big 12 Tournament, and are the top seed in this weekends’s Norman Regional, which starts Friday at Marita Hynes Field. After 3-seed Texas A&M and 2-seed Wichita State play at 3 p.m, the Sooners take on 4-seed Morgan State at 7:30 p.m.

