Oklahoma Off to Strong Start at NCAA Golf Championship

Quade Cummins and Jonathan Brightwell both started hot in their first two rounds heading into Sunday's action in Scottsdale.

After two rounds at the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships, only two teams are under par.

Both are from Oklahoma.

Top-ranked Oklahoma (279) is 1-under and trails Oklahoma State by five shots going into Sunday’s action at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, AZ.

“We're under par, which is a great place to be,” OU coach Ryan Hybl said in an OU press release. “I feel like it's similar to yesterday though in the sense that we probably could've hit it better and gone lower, but we got under and that's what matters. We're in a great spot and we'll get a morning tee time (Sunday), which is basically what we played for today.”

OU started Sunday 22 shots clear of 15th place. The field will be cut Sunday from 30 teams to 15, and on Monday, the cut goes from 15 teams to eight, setting up two days of match play to determine a champion.

Senior Quade Cummins (T-5, 3-under) led Oklahoma Saturday with a 2-under 68 to move up 12 spots on the leaderboard. He’s and teammate Jonathan Brightwell are two of just six competitors in the 151-player field with two rounds in the 60s.

“I played really solid golf both yesterday and today,” Cummins said. “You have to take the pins on when you can out here. The greens are firm and fast enough where if you're coming out of the rough, you kind of just have to take your medicine and go do some work on the greens."

Brightwell shot 68 Friday and followed that with a 69 on Saturday by posting a team-best 15 pars.

The Sooners teed off Sunday morning with Oklahoma State and third-place (and host) Arizona State.