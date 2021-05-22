Oklahoma Opens Regional Play in Style, Dominates Morgan State

In front of a full crowd, the Sooners battered the Morgan State Bears to start their NCAA Tournament run.

NORMAN — In front of a 100 percent sold out Marita Hynes Field, the top seeded Oklahoma Sooners coasted to a 19-0 win over the Morgan State Bears.

“What a great atmosphere,” Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso said in a Zoom press conference after the game. “Before the game even started, just to see all the people waiting out front. And once (the team) got in, they were ready to go.”

And did the Sooners ever start strong, putting up seven runs in the first inning, five of which were scored before Morgan State even recorded an out.

“You know, you sit around all day and you just, there’s just this kind of quiet nervousness because you’re watching everybody else play on TV,” Gasso said. “The wait is just what’s really hard, so when you get out there, you just want to start pounding really hard.”

Feeding off the energy of the crowd, senior Nicole Mendes treated the Sooner faithful to a bit of Oklahoma softball history.

Headlined by a grand slam in the second inning and a two-run bomb in the third, Mendes logged seven RBIs against the Bears, a program record for a postseason game.

“It's pretty special,” Mendes said after the game. “Especially on a team that’s so stacked, playing for a program that's had so many great hitters, it’s pretty special.”

Mendes was just one cog in the OU machine, however.

The Sooners batted around the lineup in each of the first three innings, building the OU lead to 19-0 after the first three frames.

Mendes said her teammates didn’t struggle with much nervousness playing again in front of a packed crowd, and they were just able to enjoy the experience after waiting for so long.

“Having full capacity was so much fun. We haven't seen that in a while,” she said. “Half of the team, the new ones haven't really experienced that. So that was really fun to open up at home with a lot of the fans.

“But I think this team plays so mature for its age. And I just think that we're more excited to have (the fans) here and share it with us.”

In her return to the top of the lineup, freshman Tiare Jennings went 4-for-4, including three doubles and an RBI.

“She's been swinging really well this week,” Gasso said of Jennings. “So I wanted to get her back in that spot. She handled it really well, as did moving Jayda (Coleman) back in the five spot.”

USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Finalist Jocelyn Alo continued her pursuit of history as well.

Launching a home run out of the entire complex over the left field wall in the third inning, Alo pulled within 14 home runs of former Sooner Lauren Chamberlain’s career mark.

Coleman accounted for Oklahoma’s fourth home run for the evening, as the team total moved to 134 on the season. OU now trails Hawaii’s 2010 season team record by 24 home runs.

Senior Nicole Mendes celebrates after hitting a grand slam in the second inning against Morgan State Ryan Chapman / AllSooners.com

In the circle, Giselle Juarez looked very comfortable.

Striking out six Morgan State batters, the senior blanked the Bears and only allowed one hit in 3 1/3 innings of work.

Coleman and Taylon Snow also recorded perfect nights at the plate on the evening, both finishing 2-for-2 at the plate.

Oklahoma will meet the Wichita State Shockers on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Marita Hynes Field after the Shockers opened up the Norman Regional with a 9-7 win over the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Sooners have already beaten Wichita State this season, run ruling the Shockers 14-3 in Wichita.

Gasso said her team would have to play their best tomorrow, however, as they caught the Shockers at a good time earlier this year.

“We've played Wichita State, I don't think we played them when they were at their best. They came off a long three game series— or four game series actually,” Gasso said. “They’re playing with fire.

“So (our) pitching staff has to place good pitches, we've got to spot good spots, keep the ball in the park. Our offense is going to unload, I feel very confident about that. We’ve faced a lot of their pitchers. … So I feel very confident. We're just gonna have to make sure we're not pressing. Be very patient with what we're doing.”