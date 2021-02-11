Oklahoma opens season with historic rout

EL PASO, TX — Patty Gasso said this Oklahoma team was good.

She didn’t say the Sooners were this good.

OU opened the 2021 season on Thursday at the Miner Invitational with an historic 29-0 rout of host UTEP.

The Sooners bashed an NCAA record 13 home runs, including three each from Grace Lyons and freshman Tiare Jennings and two apiece from Kinzie Hansen and Nicole Mendes.

Jocelyn Alo, Jayda Coleman and Mackenzie Donihoo also homered as OU raced out to a 13-0 lead in the first inning.

Jennings finished with six RBIs, while Lyons and Mendes each drove in 5.

Gisele Juarez started and pitched three perfect innings with six strikeouts. Olivia Rains pitched the final two innings.

OU finished with 28 hits, including doubles by Alo, Kinsey Koeltzow and Coleman and a triple by Lynnsie Elam.

The Sooners are scheduled to play Abilene Christian in their second game Thursday at 4 p.m. (This story will be updated.)