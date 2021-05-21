Oklahoma Out Slugs the Bears to Take Game Two in Waco

The Sooners came from behind to level the series against the Baylor Bears with a 10-6 victory on Friday night.

The Oklahoma Sooners got a game back in Waco, out-slugging the Baylor Bears 10-6 on Friday night.

After falling behind 3-0 early, Jace Bohrofen’s two RBI single in the third inning tied the the game up in the top of the third inning, before the Sooners would open the game up in the fourth.

Oklahoma cashed Brett Squires leadoff walk to start the fourth inning in just two batters. Center fielder Breydon Daniel turned on Hayden Kettler’s full-count offering, crushing a two-run shot to once again level the game, this time at 4-4. Later in the inning, Peyton Graham’s two-out double ignited a Sooner rally.

An RBI double and an RBI single on back to back at-bats by Jimmy Crooks and Tyler Hardman capped off the big fourth inning for Oklahoma, giving the Sooners a 6-4 lead.

Oklahoma would then put a run on the board in the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings to seal the win.

Savvy base running by second baseman Conor McKenna in the fifth inning saw him score on a wild pitch after leading off the fifth with a double.

Then Crooks again came up big for Oklahoma in the sixth inning, driving home left fielder Kendall Pettis. One frame later, Pettis would pay it forward with an RBI single of his own before Hardman’s one-out bomb in the eighth inning put OU up 10-6.

Sooner starter Braden Carmichael gave up five runs on eight hits, allowing a walk and striking out one batter in his four and 2/3rds innings of work, but the Oklahoma bullpen settled the game down.

In relief of Carmichael, Carson Carter, Luke Taggart and Wyatt Olds combined to give up just one run on four hits the rest of the game.

Hardman and Daniel were OU’s most effective performer in the batters box, both finishing the game hitting 3-for-5 with a pair of RBI’s. Crooks and Bohrofen also added two RBI’s apiece in the Sooner victory.

Oklahoma’s regular season finale is slated to start at 3 p.m. in Waco, as the Sooners look for the series win over the Bears. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.