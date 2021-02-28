Oklahoma pitchers perfect vs. Portland State

No. 2-ranked Sooners improve to 12-0 and are looking stronger than ever

Jocelyn Alo and Kinzie Hansen each hit a three-run home run, and three Sooner pitchers combined for a five-inning perfect game — their second no-hitter of the weekend — as Oklahoma pummeled Portland State 8-0 Sunday at Grand Canyon University Softball Stadium.

Tiare Jennings got the Sooners’ latest run-rule victory started with an RBI double in the top of the first inning to score Jayda Coleman.

Nicole Mendes added a solo shot in the fifth.

No. 2-ranked OU improved to 12-0 on the season and has now outscored its opponents 168-16.

Mendes, Hansen and Taylon Snow each had two hits for the Sooners.

None of OU's three pitchers allowed a baserunner. Giselle Juarez (5-0) pitched the first two innings for the win and struck out two, while Nicole May pitched the next two innings and struck out three.

On Friday, Juarez, Shannon Saile and Olivia Rains threw a combine no-hitter in an 8-0 victory over New Mexico.

Next time out, OU finally plays a home game. The Sooners open their home schedule on Friday with a 3 p.m. game against Missouri at Marita Hynes Field. It’s the first game of OU’s Courtyard by Marriott Tournament. OU also plays Sam Houston State on Friday, followed by Louisiana-Monroe Saturday at 12:30.