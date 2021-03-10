Oklahoma players receive All-Big 12 recognition

Madi Williams makes first team and Taylor Robertson second, but Gabby Gregory was snubbed for all-conference accolades

Oklahoma’s Madi Williams was named first-team All-Big 12 Conference on Wednesday.

Williams, a 6-foot junior from Fort Worth, leads the Sooners at 19.9 points per game and 5.0 rebounds per game this season while shooting 49.5 percent from the field.

Madi Williams Pool photo / Ty Russell

Williams has helped guide OU to a 12-11 record (9-9 in Big 12 play) with remarkable consistency. In conference-only games, she averages 19.8 points and 5.2 rebounds and shoots .489.

Williams set the school scoring record this season when she poured in 45 points, breaking the OU mark of 43 set by Courtney Paris. It remains the fourth-highest figure in women's college basketball this season.

OU is prepping for Friday's action in the Big 12 Tournament at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City. The sixth-seeded Sooners take on 3-seed Oklahoma State at 8:30 p.m.

The All-Big 12 team and conference honors were voted on by Big 12 head coaches. Coaches weren't allowed to vote for their own players.

Sooners sharpshooter Taylor Robertson was named All-Big 12 second team.

Taylor Robertson Pool photo / Ty Russell

Robertson, a 5-7 junior guard from McPherson, KS, is third on the OU roster at 15.9 points per game but is one of the most prolific perimeter shooters in the nation. She shot 43.2 percent from 3-point range this season (80-of-185) and hit 98.2 percent of her free throws (54-of-55). Robertson also led the conference in minutes played (37.99 per game).

Nevaeh Tot OU Athletics

Point guard Nevaeh Tot was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team. Tot led the Sooners with 100 assists (4.35 per game) while scoring 6.8 points per game. She was also third on the team with 31 steals.

The Big 12 named 10 players to the first team and five to the second team, and nine others received honorable mention recognition.

Gabby Gregory Photo: OU Athletics

One notable absence: OU’s Gabby Gregory, who ranked 12th among Big 12 players in scoring (16.7 points per game), 10th in field goal shooting (42.5 percent), third in free throw shooting (84.3 percent), sixth in 3-pointers per game (1.96) and second in minutes played (37.39 per game) — but did not receive all-conference recognition. Gregory, a 6-foot sophomore from Tulsa, had five 20-point games this season.