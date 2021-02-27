Oklahoma rallies in extras to beat Auburn

Sooners score in each of final three innings, capped by Tyler Hardman's two-out walk-off single in the 10th inning

ROUND ROCK, TX — Oklahoma rallied for three runs in the final three innings to beat Auburn 4-3 on Friday in the Round Rock Classic at Dell Diamond.

The Sooners fell behind 3-0 in the third inning, but scored a run in the bottom of the fifth and then scored single runs in the eighth, ninth and 10th to win it.

Tyler Hardman’s two-out, bases-loaded single to right field drove in drove in Tanner Tredaway as the No. 25-ranked Sooners got the walk-off win in extra frames.

Jaret Godman pitched six scoreless innings in relief and Jason Ruffcorn (1-0) pitched the top of the 10th for his first win of the season.

Jimmy Crooks was 3-for-3 at the plate, Hardman finished with three RBIs and Hardman, Conor McKenna and Diego Muniz each had two hits for the Sooners (3-2), who handed the No. 17-ranked Tigers (5-1) their first loss of the season.

“I’m really excited for the players, how they’ve come together, and for Jared Godman,” said coach Skip Johnson. “Nobody works harder than Tyler Hardman at his craft, and I was really excited to see him come through there.”

Godman relieved Wyatt Olds with two on and nobody out in the fourth, then got a lineout and started a 1-2-3 double play to end the threat. He retired 12 of his final 13 batters.

“This win shows the kind of passion and spirit they have for the game. That’s what it was, more than anything, never giving up and staying with the process of the game all the way through. It showed what the OU Sooners are all about; it showed what a Sooner is all about.”

OU continues action on Saturday when the Sooners play Texas A&M at 6 p.m.