Oklahoma run-rules Tarleton State

No. 2 Sooners get a grand slam from Jocelyn Alo and eight walks to stay unbeaten

HOUSTON — Trading power for patience, Oklahoma hit only two home runs on Monday but drew eight walks and run-ruled winless Tarleton State at Cougar Stadium.

No. 2-ranked OU (7-0) got a grand slam from Jocelyn Alo in the fourth inning and a solo shot from Kinzie Hansen to lead off the third, and four Sooner pitchers combined for a 1-hit shutout.

Oklahoma improved to 7-0 on Monday Ivan Pierre Aguirre for OU Athletics

Macy McAdoo started, Shannon Saile (1-0) got the win in relief, Olivia Rains struck out the side in her only inning, and Giselle Juarez pitched a scoreless fifth.

Grace Lyons had an RBI double in the first inning, then singled in two runs in the second to give the Sooners a 4-0 lead. In the third, Lyons drove in another run on a fielder’s choice.

Grace Green had two doubles, and the Sooners got five stolen bases from Lyons, Alo and Jayda Coleman, who drew three of the Sooners’ eight walks.

OU travels to Tempe, AZ, on Friday to take on New Mexico and Arizona State, then shift to Phoenix to play New Mexico and Grand Canyon on Saturday and Portland State on Sunday.