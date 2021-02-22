FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Oklahoma run-rules Tarleton State

No. 2 Sooners get a grand slam from Jocelyn Alo and eight walks to stay unbeaten
Author:
Publish date:

HOUSTON — Trading power for patience, Oklahoma hit only two home runs on Monday but drew eight walks and run-ruled winless Tarleton State at Cougar Stadium.

No. 2-ranked OU (7-0) got a grand slam from Jocelyn Alo in the fourth inning and a solo shot from Kinzie Hansen to lead off the third, and four Sooner pitchers combined for a 1-hit shutout.

SB - team

Oklahoma improved to 7-0 on Monday

Macy McAdoo started, Shannon Saile (1-0) got the win in relief, Olivia Rains struck out the side in her only inning, and Giselle Juarez pitched a scoreless fifth.

Grace Lyons had an RBI double in the first inning, then singled in two runs in the second to give the Sooners a 4-0 lead. In the third, Lyons drove in another run on a fielder’s choice.

Grace Green had two doubles, and the Sooners got five stolen bases from Lyons, Alo and Jayda Coleman, who drew three of the Sooners’ eight walks.

Screen Shot 2021-02-22 at 1.49.12 PM

OU travels to Tempe, AZ, on Friday to take on New Mexico and Arizona State, then shift to Phoenix to play New Mexico and Grand Canyon on Saturday and Portland State on Sunday.

SB - team
Other Sooners

Oklahoma run-rules Tarleton State

Elijah Harkless - Iowa State
Football

Oklahoma climbs two spots in AP Poll

Lon Kruger/Austin Reaves - Iowa State
Basketball

Tournament Watch: Oklahoma has reached a new high per one projection

Breydan Daniel (40) and Justin Mitchell
Other Sooners

Oklahoma falls to Nebraska-Omaha in opener

SB-Grace Lyons - team
Other Sooners

Oklahoma sweeps Houston in doubleheader

Gabby Gregory
Basketball

Oklahoma falls at home to Baylor

Ish Harris
Football

Oklahoma Recruiting Roundup: Calvin Thibodeaux had a busy week

Brandon Zaragoza
Other Sooners

COVID, shutdowns, stops and delays: Oklahoma optimistic to finally open 2021