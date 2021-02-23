FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Oklahoma senior wins Big 12 award

Jake Van Emburgh recorded two impressive victories to clinch the win over Tulsa
Author:
Publish date:

Oklahoma senior Jake Van Emburgh has been named Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

Van Emburgh clinched the Sooners' victory over Tulsa on Sunday by defeating the No. 67 player in the nation and reigning ITA Central Region singles champion Kody Pearson in straight sets. Van Emburgh cruised at the top spot, 6-2, 6-3, to earn his first ranked win this season and seal OU's ninth straight win over in-state rival Tulsa.

Jake Van Emburgh

Jake Van Emburgh

In doubles, Van Emburgh and his partner Matt Rodriguez shut out Tulsa's Daniel Siddall and Ezequiel Santalla 6-0 to set the Sooners up to take the doubles point. Van Emburgh and Rodriguez are now 4-0 as a pair.

Van Emburgh's award is the first weekly honor of his career and the first for the Sooners this season.

OU is back in action Thursday as Louisiana comes to Norman. First serve is set for 3 p.m. CT.

WTEN - Carmen Corley
Other Sooners

Oklahoma sophomore takes Big 12 honor

MTEN - Jake Van Emburgh
Other Sooners

Oklahoma senior takes Big 12 award

WGYM - Anastasia Webb
Other Sooners

Another Oklahoma senior nominated for 'gymnastics Heisman'

WRE - Justin Thomas
Other Sooners

Oklahoma wrestler lands Big 12 honor

WGYM - Karrie Thomas
Other Sooners

Oklahoma senior lands Big 12 accolade

De'Vion Harmon vs Alabama
Basketball

De'Vion Harmon and Austin Reaves are leading Oklahoma's charge toward a deep run in March

Gabe Brkic - Spencer Jones
Football

Report: Norman Police investigating bar fight involving Oklahoma WR Spencer Jones

BSB: Peyton Graham, Jimmy Crooks
Other Sooners

Strikeouts, grand slam power Oklahoma to first win of the season