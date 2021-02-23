Oklahoma senior takes Big 12 award

Jake Van Emburgh recorded two impressive victories to clinch the win over Tulsa

Oklahoma senior Jake Van Emburgh has been named Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

Van Emburgh clinched the Sooners' victory over Tulsa on Sunday by defeating the No. 67 player in the nation and reigning ITA Central Region singles champion Kody Pearson in straight sets. Van Emburgh cruised at the top spot, 6-2, 6-3, to earn his first ranked win this season and seal OU's ninth straight win over in-state rival Tulsa.

Jake Van Emburgh OU Athletics

In doubles, Van Emburgh and his partner Matt Rodriguez shut out Tulsa's Daniel Siddall and Ezequiel Santalla 6-0 to set the Sooners up to take the doubles point. Van Emburgh and Rodriguez are now 4-0 as a pair.

Van Emburgh's award is the first weekly honor of his career and the first for the Sooners this season.

OU is back in action Thursday as Louisiana comes to Norman. First serve is set for 3 p.m. CT.